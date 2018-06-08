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  • Schnelleres Bügeln von Anfang an
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  • Schnelleres Bügeln von Anfang an
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Eingestellt

Dampfbügelstation

GC7220

5
| (6) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

1 Auszeichnung

Schnelleres Bügeln von Anfang an
Das Modell GC7220 wurde im Hinblick auf eine möglichst kurze Bügelzeit konzipiert: In nur 2 Minuten ist es einsatzbereit. Der Dampfdruck dringt tiefer in das Gewebe ein und verkürzt so die Bügelzeit bedeutend und dank des extra großen Einfülltrichters können Sie jederzeit schnell und einfach Wasser nachfüllen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Dampfdruck und schnell befüllbarer Wassertank

Schnelleres Bügeln von Anfang an

Die Dampfspitze erleichtert Ihnen das Bügeln schwer erreichbarer Stellen

Die einzigartige Dampfspitze läuft vorne an der Bügelsohle spitz zu und verfügt über spezielle Dampfschlitze in der Spitze der Bügelsohle. So wird auch das Bügeln schwer erreichbarer Stellen und kleinster Details zum Kinderspiel und sorgt für ein optimales Bügelergebnis.

Bis zu 3,5 Bar Dampfdruck für schnelles Bügeln

Bügeln Sie mit Dampfdruck jetzt noch schneller. Der Dampf dringt tief in das Gewebe ein, sodass Sie selbst anspruchsvolle Textilien noch schneller und einfacher bügeln können.

Einsatzbereit in 2 Minuten

Bereits 2 Minuten nach dem Einschalten ist die Bügelstation einsatzbereit zum Dampfbügeln.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

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Auszeichnungen

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

5.0

von 5

6

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

4
3
2
1

08/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THE BEST!

I bought this iron 10 years ago. I was so impressed so I bought one for my mum on her birthday. We are both still happily using them. Was just searching to see if they are still availible to buy just in case this one breaks. Will definitely buy another one. Edita

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

07/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just as nice as my old one.

I bought this philips iron to replace an approx 7 -8 yr old model. It is almost the same, except this one is slightly more powerful. My old machine still works well, It has just been retired because the sole plate was loose. A bolt had sheared and could not be replaced. It did teach my children how to iron and was dropped, so our fault not philips I love using this iron, I have mine permanently set on a low temp steam, and just iron. It makes quick work or everything from silk to linen including jeans. You don't need their more expensive model! I like the fact that you don't require filters. I clean my descaler approx twice a year. I also use normal tap water. This means you only have one cost, the purchase price. It is pricey but when the lifespan of the iron is factored in, it costs less per year than a value model, and is so much quicker to use 8 years ago I wrote a review on my old model. The only fault I found then is still present. It is hard to view the water levels when replenishing the water container, and the cord storage is still flimsy. However, I will still buy this model when I require a new one in approx 8 years time!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

16/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I love this iron

Had it for years... love it and am very sad it seems to be coming to the end of its life... I will be seriously saving up for a new one!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Pressurised steam generator verfasst

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