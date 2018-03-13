Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
HP6576
3.9
von 5
9
Bewertungen
samAKAmishi
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
brilliant
i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst