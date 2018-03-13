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SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilierer

HP6576

3.9

| (9) Bewertungen

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
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3.9

von 5

9

Bewertungen

2

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant

i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator verfasst

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