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Arrêté
HP6576
3.9
sur 6
9
Avis
samAKAmishi
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
brilliant
i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Acheteur vérifié
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator