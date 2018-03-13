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SatinPerfect HP6576 Épilateur

HP6576

3.9

| (9) Avis

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Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.9

sur 6

9

Avis

2

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant

i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

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