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30 Tage Rückgaberecht

  • Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung
  • Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung
  • Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung
  • Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung

Eingestellt

Philips Avent AirflexFlasche

SCF640/17

4.3
| (16) Bewertungen | 85% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung
Die Philips AVENT Airflex Flasche ist mit dem einzigartigen Anti-Kolik Sauger ausgestattet, der ein gesundes, aktives Saugen fördert und den natürlichen Saugrhythmus des Babys unterstützt. Der Anti-Kolik Sauger erleichtert dem Baby die Umstellung von Stillen auf Flaschenfütterung.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Klinisch erwiesen: vermindert Koliken

Für gesunde, aktive Saugbewegung

  • 125 ml

  • Sauger mit Nahrungsfluss für Babys

Für die problemlose Kombination von Stillen und Flaschenernährung

Für die problemlose Kombination von Stillen und Flaschenernährung

Der breite, brustähnlich geformte Sauger unterstützt Ihr Baby in einem naturnahen Trinkverhalten und erleichtert die Kombination von Stillen und Flaschenernährung.

Integriertes Airflex Ventil

Integriertes Airflex Ventil

Die Avent Airflex Flasche arbeitet mit dem Airflex Ventil, das sich aktiv im Rhythmus von Babys natürlichem Saugen bewegt.

Klinisch erwiesen: vermindert Koliken

Klinisch erwiesen: vermindert Koliken

In einer klinischen Studie wurde bewiesen, dass mit Avent Flaschen gefütterte zwei Wochen alte Neugeborene weniger häufig unter schmerzhaften Koliken leiden als mit herkömmlichen Flaschen gefütterte Babys. (Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.philips.com/Avent.)

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.3

von 5

16

Bewertungen

85%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!

I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just the right size

Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works perfectly

I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle verfasst

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