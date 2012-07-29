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Arrêté
1 biberon
125 ml
Tétine débit nouveau-né
0 mois et +
La large tétine, imitant la forme du sein, permet une tétée naturelle similaire à celle du sein, ce qui facilite l'alternance sein/biberon pour votre bébé.
Le biberon anti-coliques Avent utilise une valve anti-coliques dont l'activation suit les mouvements naturels de la tétée.
Un test clinique a démontré qu’à l’âge de 2 semaines, les bébés allaités au biberon Avent souffraient moins de coliques que ceux allaités au biberon traditionnel. (Détails disponibles sur www.philips.com/Avent)
4.3
sur 6
16
Avis
85%
recommandent ce produit
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
MrsC1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle