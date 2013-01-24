Termes recherchés
The Bendy Bumper family includes bendable positioning aids that stay in place until reshaped by the caregiver. They can be molded into the desired shape to promote containment and to provide a reflex stimulus for limb extension and flexion.
Patented structure has unique molding capability
Removable rod can be cleaned and reused
B3 Better Bendy Bumper is completely reusable
Two types of covers for all Bendy versions
Three sizes of Bendy Bumper for versatile use
