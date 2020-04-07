Page d'accueil
    Pour plus d’informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
    COVID-19

    Service d’assistance à la communauté d’imagerie luttant contre le COVID-19

    Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au
    0800 / 80 3000 (gratuit)

    Symbol Unterstützung

    Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
    Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
    Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
    Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage

    Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients du COVID-19.
    Ventilation et respiration
    Imagerie diagnostique
    Monitorage patient et défibrillation

    Imagerie diagnostique et informatique

    Les équipes informatiques sont invitées à faire avancer la transformation numérique du système de santé à long terme afin de limiter la croissance sans précédent des données non structurées, de standardiser les plates-formes informatiques et de lutter contre les cyber-menaces de plus en plus sophistiquées ; parallèlement, ces mêmes équipes informatiques doivent exécuter et adapter rapidement le nouvel environnement de crise mondiale du COVID-19, en prenant des mesures contribuant à soutenir l’équipe soignante, tout en évitant de compromettre la confidentialité, la sécurité et la conformité des données patient.
    Ressources informatiques médicales et de prestation de soins numériques :
    Produits d’imagerie

    Échographie
      InnoSight Échographe compact

      InnoSight  

      Échographe compact
      • Imagerie échographique de haute qualité
      • Fonctionnalité Needle Visualization améliorée
      • Simplicité
    Tomodensitométrie
    Imagerie moléculaire avancée
      Vereos Le seul et unique système TEP/TDM numérique au monde

      Vereos TEP/TDM numérique

      Le seul et unique système TEP/TDM numérique au monde
      • Détection numérique pour des images de très grande qualité
      • iDose⁴ pour des images de haute qualité à faible dose
      • iPatient offre des processus de travail personnalisés, axés sur le patient
      DuraDiagnost Systèmes de radiologie numérique

      DuraDiagnost  

      Systèmes de radiologie numérique
      • Productive solutions
      • Efficacité Eleva
      • Capteur-plan léger, portable et sans fil
      SkyPlate Wireless portable X-ray detectors

      SkyPlate  

      Wireless portable X-ray detectors
      • Easy positioning for smooth workflow
      • Flexible performance with two sizes
      • Share it between systems
      DigitalDiagnost C50 Système de radiologie numérique avec suspension plafonnière

      DigitalDiagnost C50  

      Système de radiologie numérique avec suspension plafonnière
      • Fonctionnalités cliniques étendues
      • Facilité d’utilisation
      • Images de radiologie numérique de qualité
    Ressources d’aide en imagerie diagnostique et informatique

    Tomodensitométrie / imagerie moléculaire avancée

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Système TDM

    Systèmes TEP/TDM, SPECT/TDM et SPECT
    Radiologie diagnostique

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Instructions de nettoyage et de désinfection DXR
    Imagerie par résonance magnétique

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Programmes de nettoyage IRM Philips
    Bildgeführte Therapie

    Reinigung und Desinfektion

    Reinigungsprogramm für Systeme der bildgeführten Therapie
    Autres ressources en imagerie

    Documents de mise en route

    Philips POC Twitter

    Liste N de désinfectants de l’EPA

    MR-Remote-Applikationsdienstleistung

    Philips Pinnacle Therapieplanungssystem
    Lungenultraschall mit Philips Lumify –
    Erfahren Sie in den Tutorials mit Prof. Dr. Thomas Binder, Kardiologe und Leiter des Echolabors der Universitätsklinik Wien, welche Relevanz Ultraschall am Point of Care in Zeiten der Corona-Krise hat und wie man COVID-19 mithilfe von Philips Lumify diagnostiziert. Schneller, effizienter und wirtschaftlicher, als beispielsweise im CT.
    Lung Ultrasound Video 1
    Lung Ultrasound mit Univ. Prof. Dr. Thomas Binder – Part 1
    Lung Ultrasound Video 2
    Lung Ultrasound mit Univ. Prof. Dr. Thomas Binder – Part 2

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

