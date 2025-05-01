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True Wireless Kopfhörer

TAT2236BK/00

2.4
| (39) Bewertungen

Erhältlich in

Grün
Grün
Pink
Pink
Schwarz
Schwarz
Weiß
Weiß
Extrem schlankes Gehäuse. Bequeme Passform.
Diese spritzwassergeschützten und schweißresistenten True Wireless Kopfhörer begleiten Sie überall hin! Die Ladevorrichtung passt in die Hosentasche Ihrer Slim-Fit-Jeans. Die Earbuds sitzen in Ihrem äußeren Ohr – eine perfekte Position, wenn Sie das Gefühl von Ohrstöpseln in Ihrem Gehörgang nicht mögen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Extrem schlankes Gehäuse. Bequeme Passform.

  • Die Earbuds sitzen im äußeren Ohr

  • Besonders kleine Ladetasche

  • IPX4 Wasserschutz

  • Bis zu 18 Stunden Wiedergabezeit

4 Farben. "Hockey-Stick"-Design

6 Stunden Wiedergabezeit. 15 Minuten laden für eine zusätzliche Stunde

Klarer Sound, satte Bässe. 12-mm-Neodym-Treiber

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.4

von 5

39

Bewertungen

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones verfasst

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verifizierter Käufer

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Vorteile

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Nachteile

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes verfasst

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Vorteile

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Nachteile

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones verfasst

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