Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
TAT2236GR/00
Die Earbuds sitzen im äußeren Ohr
Besonders kleine Ladetasche
IPX4 Wasserschutz
Bis zu 18 Stunden Wiedergabezeit
2.4
von 5
39
Bewertungen
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones verfasst
PeterR59
20/12/2024
Nederland
Verifizierter Käufer
Goed werkende oortjes
Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.
Vorteile
Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding
Nachteile
Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes verfasst
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Vorteile
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Nachteile
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones verfasst