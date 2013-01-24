Page d'accueil
Because every breath matters and each one is different, patients need a ventilator that follows their breathing pattern, whatever their acuity. The Philips Respironics V60 uses auto-adaptive technology to provide patient synchrony and therapy acceptance. Improved signal processing technology is finely tuned for both adult and pediatric patients.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak

Provides auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver optimal synchrony in the face of constantly changing leaks and patient demand-alleviating constant bedside supervision and manual adjustments.
Pre-defined mask settings save time

The Philips Respironics V60 supports the success of NIV by increasing the speed and ease of treatment initiation. Its pre-defined settings for Philips Respironics hospital masks help you save time. You select the setting, and the V60 automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
CPAP with C-Flex for greater patient comfort

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) with C-flex offers three levels of flow-based expiratory pressure relief. This option leads to improved sleep quality and patient comfort, adding greater flexibility and improved treatment acceptance.
Multiple treatment modes for a wide range of patients

The Philips Respironics V60 helps you meet the needs of a broader patient population. Designed to include pediatric use and equipped with several modes, the V60 allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients.
Expansive color touchscreen for easy operation

The Philips Respironics V60 has a high-resolution color touchscreen. The high level of visual detail makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation.
PCV increases control

PCV can be used when greater control of the patient's breathing pattern is required.
AVAPS

AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support) maintains a target tidal volume in a pressure limited mode. It provides extra assurance similar to a volume limited mode with the safety of a pressure limited mode.
Standby mode supports patient/clinician interaction

Focus on your patients without being interrupted by nuisance alarms by switching the V60 to standby mode.
PPV for variable breathing patterns

PPV (Proportional Pressure Ventilation) delivers pressure and flow in proportion to the patient's effort, allowing the patient to more efficiently adjust their breathing to meet their changing requirements.
Transport flexibility

Internal 6-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport
Auto-Trak Plus for custom treatment criteria

Auto-Trak Plus, an option available in the S/T, PC, AVAPS, and PPV modes, is for the subset of patients who may benefit from a customized titration of triggering and cycling criteria. In certain patients with extremely weak efforts or in others with low compliance, Auto-Trak Plus lets clinicians make finely-tuned adjustments to the base Auto-Trak algorithm to achieve patient ventilator synchrony.
Enhanced communications

Data communication capabilities support hospital connectivity
Respi-Link* for efficient upgrades

Through this remote connection tool, you can perform efficient system diagnostics and easily apply upgrades via internet.
  • *Not available in all markets

