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Philips AventElektronische Einzelmilchpumpe

SCF312/13

4.3

| (42) Bewertungen | 88% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

Für maximalen Komfort

Wenn Sie gestresst oder in Eile sind, kann sich dies auch auf das Abpumpen und Ihre Milchproduktion auswirken. Es hilft also, wenn Sie es sich bequem machen und sich entspannen. Unsere Milchpumpe wurde entwickelt, um Ihnen beim Abpumpen maximalen Komfort zu ermöglichen.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Milchpumpe mit Massagekissen für höchsten Komfort

Für maximalen Komfort

  • Aktiv-Set für unterwegs

Auch als Handmilchpumpe verwendbar

Auch als Handmilchpumpe verwendbar

Kann bei Bedarf auch als Handmilchpumpe verwendet werden

Sanft und gleichzeitig effektiv

Sanft und gleichzeitig effektiv

Das sanfte Vakuum der Philips Avent Milchpumpe ahmt Babys natürliches Saugen nach und ist so sanft aber gleichzeitig effektiv

Patentiertes blütenförmiges Massagekissen

Patentiertes blütenförmiges Massagekissen

Das einzigartige aktive Massagekissen hilft, den natürlichen Milchspendereflex anzuregen

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.3

von 5

42

Bewertungen

88%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2

05/04/2016

España

España

Una gran ayuda

El paquete que adquirí incluía un sacaleches manual y otro eléctrico. He acabado usando el manual, porque es más eficiente, pero los dos son muy útiles.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst

11/12/2013

España

España

Cumple su función

Algo que deberíamos tener, porque es más fácil poder hacer cosas, sabiendo que tienes leche guardada para las tomas en las que no puedas estar, es fácil, al ser eléctrico no tiene que hacer fuerza y resulta muy cómodo. Si hay que elegir entre manual y electrónico sin duda este.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst

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