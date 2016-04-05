Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 CHF
Eingestellt
Für maximalen Komfort
Wenn Sie gestresst oder in Eile sind, kann sich dies auch auf das Abpumpen und Ihre Milchproduktion auswirken. Es hilft also, wenn Sie es sich bequem machen und sich entspannen. Unsere Milchpumpe wurde entwickelt, um Ihnen beim Abpumpen maximalen Komfort zu ermöglichen.
Aktiv-Set für unterwegs
Kann bei Bedarf auch als Handmilchpumpe verwendet werden
Das sanfte Vakuum der Philips Avent Milchpumpe ahmt Babys natürliches Saugen nach und ist so sanft aber gleichzeitig effektiv
Das einzigartige aktive Massagekissen hilft, den natürlichen Milchspendereflex anzuregen
4.3
von 5
42
Bewertungen
88%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Rorquin
05/04/2016
España
Una gran ayuda
El paquete que adquirí incluía un sacaleches manual y otro eléctrico. He acabado usando el manual, porque es más eficiente, pero los dos son muy útiles.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst
Maryettha
11/12/2013
España
Cumple su función
Algo que deberíamos tener, porque es más fácil poder hacer cosas, sabiendo que tienes leche guardada para las tomas en las que no puedas estar, es fácil, al ser eléctrico no tiene que hacer fuerza y resulta muy cómodo. Si hay que elegir entre manual y electrónico sin duda este.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Extractor de leche electrónico verfasst
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst