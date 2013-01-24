Page d'accueil
    Xenon

    Xenon

    Phares

      L'éclairage automobile Philips: la solution idéale pour voyager plus loin

      • Pionnier de l'éclairage automobile depuis 1914
      • Inventeur de l'éclairage xénon HID
      • La référence de choix des grands constructeurs automobiles
      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Jusqu'à 150% de visibilité en plus**
      X-remeVision Gen2
      Disponible en:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Accédez au catalogue

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Effet lumière LED blanche homogène
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Disponible en:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Accédez au catalogue

      Vision
       

      Idéale en produit de remplacement

      Vision
      Disponible en:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      Accédez au catalogue
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Couleur de lumière
      X-tremeVision Gen2 Performance du faisceau
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2 Couleur de lumière
      WhiteVision Gen2 Performance du faisceau
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision Couleur de lumière
      Vision Performance du faisceau
      Vision


      Photos non contractuelles

      * Couleur de lumière: "Jusqu’à";  Performance du faisceau: Comparé au minimum requis par la loi (À l’exception du modèle D2R, qui fournit jusqu’à 20 % de vision en plus).

      ** Comparé au minimum requis par la loi (À l’exception du modèle D2R, qui fournit jusqu’à 20 % de vision en plus).

      Trouvez la lampe adaptée à votre voiture

      Accédez à l'outil de sélection
      Pour en savoir plus

      Assistance, gamme automobile

      Avez-vous besoin d'un éclairage avant Philips de rechange pour votre voiture ?
      Points de vente

      Achetez les produits Philips Automotive en ligne ou dans un commerce proche de chez vous
      Articles automobiles

      Consultez nos articles pour découvrir les technologies, l innovation et les solutions d éclairage automobile Philips

