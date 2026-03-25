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SatinShave Advanced BRL131/00 Wet and dry cordless shaver

BRR464/00

4
| (55) Avis | 82% recommandent ce produit
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Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.0

sur 6

55

Avis

82%

recommandent ce produit

25/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Acheteur vérifié

Produkt für alle Frauen

Toll Produkt. Sehr praktisch für benutzen und preis ist auch gut.

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR454/00 Haarentferner für das Gesicht

12/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

Great ladies shaver

I’ve been buying another brand of facial shaver for years and saw the Phillips one online. It’s fantastic so much better than the other brand I purchased, I’ve had it for three months now and use it daily and haven’t needed to change the battery. It works well and easy to use.

Avantages

Good ladies facial shaver

Contre

None

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR484/00 Facial Hair Remover

Date of Use 2026-03-12

22/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Acheteur vérifié

The best!

Having bought, tried and disposed of many brands of facial hair remover, I can happily say this is the very best I've ever used. It painlessly does the job giving me the confidence that its sturdy, ergonomic design will give me long usage.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour 5000 Series BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover

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