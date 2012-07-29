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Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Arrêté
SCF606/01
Propre où que vous soyez
La tasse pour jeunes enfants Philips Avent facilite le passage du biberon à la tasse. Le clapet de protection protège le bec à la perfection, même lors de vos déplacements. Qu'elle soit secouée ou jetée en l'air, la tasse ne laisse échapper aucune goutte tout en étant facile à utiliser pour votre enfant.
200 ml
Bec souple (6 mois et +)
Avec poignées
La valve brevetée de la tasse Philips Avent permet de contrôler le débit et d'éviter les fuites même si la tasse se retrouve à l'envers ou reste couchée sur le côté.
3.5
sur 6
2
Avis
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.