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Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Arrêté
260 ml
Paille 12 mois et +
4.4
sur 6
8
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
JessyMitMarkJonah2016
01/10/2017
Deutschland
Tolles Produkt
Wir sind mit diesem Becher sehr zufrieden, unser kleiner hat schnell gelernt damit zu trinken (innerhalb weniger versuche) der einzige Becher aus dem er trinken kann Leider bricht er sehr schnell wenn er doch mal irgendwo runterfallen sollte, schon die Kinderwagenhöhe reichte aus und Platzer an der Außenhülle zu verursachen. Dennoch eine Empfehlung Wert!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Isolierter Strohhalmbecher
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Isolierter Strohhalmbecher
Knovoa
07/02/2016
España
Excelente
Me encanto y a mi bebe también, lo malo es que se rompió la panita y no encuentro el recambio de la pajita.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Vasos térmicos con pajita
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Vasos térmicos con pajita
Alfonso80
30/09/2015
Italia
Acheteur vérifié
Pratico e funzionale
Abbiamo acquistato questo prodotto per cercare di far fronte al torrido caldo che questa estate ha investito l'italia. La praticità nell'uso, la facilità nella pulizia e la funzionalità nell'utilizzo hanno reso questa tazza termica un ottima ed indispensabile alternativa ai tradizionali biberon. Nostra figlia ormai non ne fa più a meno. Consigliato vivamente.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Tazze termiche con cannuccia
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF766/00 Tazze termiche con cannuccia
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.