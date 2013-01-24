Page d'accueil
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Termes recherchés

FR
DE
1
0

Panier

Votre panier ne contient aucun élément.

    Moniteurs avec station d'accueil

      Choisissez votre solution de station d'accueil USB-C :

      USB-C
      USB-C
      Port USB-C
      Station d'accueil USB
      Station d'accueil USB-C Pro
      Station d'accueil USB Pro
      Logo de station d'accueil USB-C

      Port USB-C

      Très puissant


      Dites adieu aux chargeurs et aux cordons d'alimentation. Un unique port USB-C fournit jusqu'à 90 W à votre ordinateur portable ou à vos appareils connectés, pour un espace de travail numérique pratique et bien rangé. Les moniteurs Philips sont testés pour garantir leur compatibilité avec une large gamme de marques et de modèles d'ordinateurs portables et de téléphones.
      Logo données

      Données

      Une vitesse fulgurante


      La dernière norme USB 3.2 offre une vitesse 20 fois supérieure à celle de l'USB 2.0, pour une productivité accrue grâce à des transferts de données désormais réalisés en une fraction du temps auquel vous étiez habitué. Un film 4K complet, par exemple, peut être transféré en moins de 60 secondes.
      Logo Ethernet

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ-45


      En plus du concentrateur USB multiport, nous proposons également un port Ethernet (RJ45) pour plus de commodité.

      Une connectivité innovante avec une station d'accueil USB

      Une connectivité innovante avec une station d'accueil USB
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      Un simple port USB-C peut réellement transformer votre expérience utilisateur et vos habitudes de travail. Plus besoin de chargeurs, de cordons d'alimentation et de câbles de signal. Cette solution tout-en-un fournit jusqu'à 90 W à votre ordinateur portable ou à vos appareils connectés, tout en mettant de l'ordre dans votre espace de travail numérique.
      Découvrir les moniteurs USB-C

      Produits USB-C

      USB Docking banner

      Station d'accueil USB


      Cette station d'accueil USB-C unique et pratique associant port USB-C, prise RJ45 et sortie DP est une solution optimale, conçue pour les espaces professionnels et les bureaux. Elle remplace à la perfection une station d'accueil externe volumineuse, afin de réduire l'encombrement sur les bureaux, tout en garantissant une connectivité élevée.
      Découvrir les moniteurs avec station d'accueil USB

      Produits avec station d'accueil USB

      USB Docking Pro banner

      Station d'accueil USB Pro


      Pour les utilisateurs professionnels à la recherche d'une solution verticale de pointe complète, Philips a conçu des moniteurs offrant une connectivité encore plus polyvalente grâce à une réplication de port universelle. Ils assurent une alimentation ainsi qu'un transfert de données et de contenus audio/vidéo d'excellente qualité. En outre, nos moniteurs Pro bénéficient de la technologie HDR, de dalles sophistiquées de grande taille, et de résolutions élevées, pour une productivité accrue. 
      Découvrir les stations d'accueil Pro

      Station d'accueil USB Pro

      Connexion hybride


      Les moniteurs Philips de notre gamme Pro avec station d'accueil offrent également des solutions pour les utilisateurs d'ordinateurs portables qui ne peuvent être connectés que sur un port USB-A. Les moniteurs hybrides sont dotés d'une station d'accueil USB intégrée, équipée de la technologie DisplayLink permettant une réplication de port universelle. Ainsi, les utilisateurs peuvent accéder à des périphériques de bureau, notamment au clavier, à la souris et au câble Ethernet RJ-45, via un unique câble USB double tresse avec connecteur de type C et de type A.
      Connexion hybride
      Découvrir les moniteurs à connexion hybride

      Produits à connexion hybride

      Découvrir les  moniteurs Philips

      Moniteurs de bureau

      Gamme à usage professionnel

      Libérez votre productivité
      En savoir plus
      Moniteurs incurvés

      Moniteurs incurvés

      Le summum de l'immersion
      En savoir plus
      Moniteurs tactiles

      Moniteurs tactiles

      Un contact idéal
      En savoir plus

      Aide, assistance et mises à jour

      Enregistrez votre moniteur

      Créez gratuitement votre compte « My Philips » pour enregistrer votre nouveau moniteur. Vous serez ainsi informé des nouvelles mises à jour disponibles.
      Enregistrez-vous sur My Philips

      Mises à jour logicielles

      Maintenez votre moniteur Philips au meilleur de ses performances. Si une nouvelle mise à jour logicielle est disponible, vous la trouverez ici. Vous avez perdu vos pilotes ? Vous les trouverez également ici, gratuitement.
      Rechercher des mises à jour

      Plate-forme d'assistance

      Pour résoudre vos problèmes techniques ou vérifier vos réglages, le plus rapide consiste à consulter le guide de dépannage des moniteurs Philips. Grâce à ces conseils pratiques et astuces, vous remettrez votre moniteur sur pied en un rien de temps.
      Trouver une solution

      Contact

      Nous sommes là pour vous aider. Que vous ayez besoin de conseils pour acheter un moniteur Philips ou d'aide pour le configurer, vous pouvez nous contacter par téléphone et par e-mail ou discuter en ligne.
      Contacter Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Notre site s'affiche mieux sur la dernière version d'Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.