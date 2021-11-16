Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Payez plus tard avec Klarna
Livraison gratuite des CHF40
Arrêté
4.7
sur 6
12
Avis
92%
recommandent ce produit
I.N.
16/11/2021
Deutschland
Acheteur vérifié
Sehr guter Staubsaugerbeutel!
Top Produkt und hält, was es verspricht. Sehr zu empfehlen!
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag FC8022/04 Staubsaugerbeutel
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag FC8022/04 Staubsaugerbeutel
drkhan
17/02/2022
Österreich
Good performance
the overall performance and dust handling is excellent
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag FC8022/04 Staubsaugerbeutel
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag FC8022/04 Staubsaugerbeutel
Ronnie
13/10/2025
Nederland
Goed!
Prima filters. Goed stevig. Fijn dat ze ook anti-allergie zijn uitgevoerd. Ik ga weer wat nieuwe bestellen.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis a été rédigé pour s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04