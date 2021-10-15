Hi and thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear you have issues with the straws breaking. The life expectancy for the straws should be the same as the main cup and if it breaks we will do our best to send a new one. Please contact our finnish customer support and ask them to send a replacement. Here is a link to their contact page. https://www.philips.fi/c-w/tuotetuki/support-contact-page.html#n62Contact=MOTHER_AND_CHILD_CARE_GR Wish you all the luck! Kind regards Oscar