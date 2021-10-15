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  • Remplacez la paille facilement si nécessaire
  • Remplacez la paille facilement si nécessaire

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Philips AventTasses à paille

SCF797/00

2
| (6) Avis
Remplacez la paille facilement si nécessaire
Les pailles flexibles de rechange Philips Avent sont fournies par lot de 2, idéal en cas de perte, ou pour remplacer votre paille afin de maintenir la propreté de la tasse !
Voir tous les avantages
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Produits compatibles
Tasses à paille

Tasses à paille

SCF796/01

Tasses à paille

Tasses à paille

SCF796/02

Tasses à paille

Tasses à paille

SCF798/00

Tasses à paille

Tasses à paille

SCF798/01

Tasses à paille

Tasses à paille

SCF798/02

Une tasse à paille impeccable !

Remplacez la paille facilement si nécessaire

  • Lot de pailles de rechange

  • Lot de 2

Remplacez facilement la paille pour plus de propreté

Compatible avec toutes les tasses avec paille flexible

Compatible avec toutes les tasses avec paille flexible

Utilisation comme dans le pack pour tasses avec paille flexible de 10 oz (300 ml). Pour les tasses avec paille de 7 oz (200 ml), raccourcissez la paille de 3 cm en la coupant avec des ciseaux. Pour des mesures faciles, consultez le côté de l'emballage.

La partie inférieure de la paille est courbée pour atteindre la dernière goutte

La partie inférieure de la paille est courbée pour atteindre la dernière goutte

La partie inférieure de la paille est courbée afin d'atteindre facilement le liquide pour que votre enfant puisse boire en maintenant une position naturelle.

Spécificités Techniques

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Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

2.0

sur 6

6

Avis

4
3

15/10/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Ecological

Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Pillimukit

25/04/2022

Suomi

Suomi

Straws are too easily bitten through

These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.

Avantages

Kids love them

Contre

Straw breaks too easily

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Pillimukit

13/04/2022

Danmark

Danmark

God og irriterende

God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

Cet avis a été rédigé pour SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

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Mentions légales

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 