I purchased these breast pads to try against the cheaper supermarket brand ones that I have been previously using. These seems to be far superior. So far I've had no leaks and you cannot see them through your tops. I like how they are contoured to the shape of your breast and not overly thick. Great comfort and they do the job really well. A must for all new mums to prevent those embarrassing leaking moment and to also protect your clothes and bedsheets at night from leaking milk. Really happy and are definitely worth the extra money compared to the cheaper versions out there. Will be reccommend them to all my breastfeeding and new mum friends.