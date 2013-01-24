Page d'accueil
    Pour plus d’informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
    COVID-19

    La réponse de Philips Sleep and Respiratory Care

    Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au 0800 / 80 3000 (gratuit)

    Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
    Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
    Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
    Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage

    Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients du COVID-19.
    Ventilation et respiration
    Imagerie diagnostique
    Monitorage patient et défibrillation

    Ventilateurs et soins respiratoires

    Aujourd’hui, alors que le coronavirus (COVID-19) se propage dans l’ensemble de la communauté internationale, Philips s’engage résolument à soutenir les systèmes médicaux et les professionnels de la santé qui s’appuient sur nous pour les aider à prendre soin de leurs patients. Les solutions Philips comprennent des systèmes de ventilation invasive et non invasive pour des niveaux de gravité moyens à élevés, l’oxygénothérapie, les traitements par PPC, des nébuliseurs, des systèmes de monitorage patient et des consommables médicaux pouvant aider les systèmes de santé et les cliniciens à évoluer dans un environnement complexe et dynamique.
    En savoir plus >

    Ventilation

    Masques à usage unique avec options sans évent

    Masques réutilisables

    Administration de médicaments respiratoires

    Oxygène

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

