17 May | 12:15 -13:15 CEST | Room 252B
Moderator : Roberto Garbo
Anchorperson: Dariusz Dudek
Speakers: Billal Patel, Nieves Gonzalo, Javier Escaned, Ajay J Kirtane
16 May | 13:45-14:30 CEST | Studio A
Moderator : Rasha Al-Lamee
Anchorperson: Nieves Gonzalo
Speakers: Matthias Götberg, Javier Escaned, Eric Van Belle
Our solutions support interventionalists in minimizing the contrast-load for the patient and physicians, and in performing interventional procedures with clarity and confidence, improving cardiac care experiences for staff and patients. Join our training village at EuroPCR and learn more.
Discover our new innovations in cardiology that deliver clinical confidence and efficiency in the diagnosis and treatment in CAD and SHD.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
World’s first solid core pressure guide wire. With an all-new workhorse design, only Philips OmniWire pressure guide wire combines confidence in wire performance with proven iFR outcomes and iFR Co-registration, making it easy to benefit from physiology throughout the case.
Most cardiac patients fall under high-risk category for acute kidney injury (AKI) 1
Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab to support clinical decision making. Integrated with the state-of-the-art IntelliVue X3 patient monitor and Azurion, this system helps further simplify your cath lab workflow.
The IntelliVue X3 portable monitor stays connected to the patient for consistent physiological monitoring and timely detection of potential adverse events during every stage of their journey.
