1. Advancing key performance indicators with pre-visit navigation: A case study with Boston Medical Center. Philips, 2020.

2. Using Philips MR Smart Workflow.

3. Prospective study of 30 subjects undergoing routine obstetric ultrasound imaging, New Mexico, USA. Michael S. Ruma, et al. The use of a novel telemedicine tool in perinatology [abstract]. 30th ISUOG World Congress, 2020.

4. Results at Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital using integrated informatics solutions.

5. Results at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario using integrated informatics solutions.

6. Results at Boston Medical Center using AI technologies for MR.

7. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.