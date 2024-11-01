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dStream Knee 16 coil

MR coil

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A coil designed for imaging with high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) over an extended field of view of the knee. Two overlapping rings with eight elements each extend the coverage area and reduce the need for precise positioning. dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging can be selected in all directions. The dStream Knee 16ch coil has a split design for easy patient setup and a ramped insert to support patient comfort.

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