1. Odom EC, et al. Pediatrics 2013;131:e726

2. Victora CG, et al. Lancet 2016;387:475–490

3. World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund. Global strategy for infant and young child feeding. http://www. who.int/nutrition/topics/global_strategy/en/. Published 2002. Accessed March 5, 2013

4. Fewtrell MS, Kennedy K, Lucas A,. Randomised trial comparing the efficacy and acceptability of the Philips Avent Comfort single electric breast pump and the Medela Swing single electric breast pump in mothers exclusively breastfeeding their healthy term infant: analysis of primary outcomes, March 2016.

5. Fewtrell M, Lucas P, Collier S, Lucas A. Randomized study comparing the efficacy of a novel manual breast pump with a mini-electric breast pump in mothers of term infants. J Hum Lact 17: 126-131, 2001.

6. Fewtrell MS, Lucas P, Collier S, Singhal A, Ahluwalia JS & Lucas A. Randomized trial comparing the efficacy of a novel manual breast pump with a standard electric breast pump in mothers who delivered preterm infants. Pediatrics 107: 1291-1297, 2001.

7. Burton PM, Kennedy K, Ahluwalia J, Nicholl R, Lucas A, Fewtrell M. Breast pump design and milk production: A randomised control trial. Poster presentation at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, October 2010 birth

8. De Jager M, et al. Eur Obstet Gyn Suppl 2012:25–30. http://www.newscenter.philips.com/pwc_nc/main/shared/assets/es/Downloadablefile/breastfeeding/bareers_to_breastfeeding.pdf; accessed June 1, 2016

9. Li R., et al. Pediatrics 2008;12:S69–S76

10. Lau C. Pediatr Clin North Am 2001;48:221–234

11. Newton M, et al. J Pediatr 1948;33:698–704

12. Ueda T, et al. Obstet Gynecol 1994;84:259–262

13. Philips Avent Relaxation Study. Data on file.