Philips Volcano modalitätenübergreifende Systeme Produktportfolio

Vielfältige Funktionen und fortschrittliche Bildgebungslösungen für geführte Verfahren in allen Szenarien

Grundlage der Produkte von Philips Volcano ist ein modalitätenübergreifender Ansatz, der Sie bei der Findung, Steuerung und Validierung der geeigneten Therapie für Ihren Patienten unterstützen soll. Mit IVUS und bei Bedarf verfügbaren physiologischen Technologien bietet Ihnen ein einzelnes System viele Optionen. Die Technologie hinter unserer speziellen fortschrittlichen Bildgebungslösung mit SyncVision erweitert die Angiographie-Optionen um eine parallele Registrierung von IVUS-, FFR- und/oder iFR-Informationen direkt auf dem Bild.

Unten finden Sie die aktuell verfügbaren Systeme, die zugehörigen Technologien und eine Kompatibilitätstabelle für die digitalen Philips Volcano IVUS-Katheter und physiologischen Führungsdrähte.

Systeme für die erweiterte Bildgebung

Kompatibilität mit Philips Volcano Systemen und Technologien

ComboMap

ComboMap

ComboMap

Druck- und Flusssystem
Kompatibilität anzeigen
Kern

Core

Kern

Präzisionsgeführtes Therapiesystem
Kompatibilität anzeigen
Core Mobile

Core Mobile

Core Mobile

Präzisionsgeführtes Therapiesystem
Kompatibilität anzeigen
SmartMap

SmartMap

SmartMap

Druckinstrument
Kompatibilität anzeigen
SyncVision

SyncVision

SyncVision

Präzisionsführungssystem
Kompatibilität anzeigen

Koronarbildgebungskatheter
  • -
  • Eagle Eye Platinum
  • Eagle Eye Platinum ST
  • Revolution 45 MHz
  • Eagle Eye Platinum
  • Eagle Eye Platinum ST
  • Revolution 45 MHz
  • -
  • Eagle Eye Platinum
  • Eagle Eye Platinum ST

Koronare Druck- und Durchflussdrähte
  • ComboWire XT
  • FloWire Doppler
  • Verrata
  • Verrata Plus
  • Verrata
  • Verrata Plus
  • Verrata
  • Verrata Plus
  • Verrata
  • Verrata Plus
  • Verrata
  • Verrata Plus

Kompatible Technologien für die Kardiologie
  • FFR²
  • CFR
  • ChromaFlo¹
  • FFR²
  • iFR²
  • iFR Scout²
  • IVUS
  • VH IVUS*
  • ChromaFlo¹
  • FFR²
  • iFR²
  • iFR Scout²
  • IVUS
  • VH IVUS*
  • FFR²
  • Parallele iFR-Registrierung²
  • Parallele IVUS-Registrierung

Bildgebungskatheter für periphere Gefäße
  • -
  • Visions .014P
  • Visions .018
  • Visions .035
  • Visions .014P
  • Visions .018
  • Visions .035
  • -
  • -

Kompatible Technologien für periphere Gefäße
  • -
  • ChromaFlo²
  • IVUS
  • VH IVUS
  • ChromaFlo²
  • IVUS
  • VH IVUS
  • -
  • -

Rekanalisationssystem
  • -
  • Pioneer Plus
  • Pioneer Plus
  • -
  • -
1. Nicht alle IVUS-Katheter unterstützen die ChromaFlo Bildgebung.
2. FFR, iFR sowie iFR Scout sind kompatibel mit Philips Volcano Druck- und Durchflussdrähten.
3. SyncVision erfordert das System Core oder Core Mobile. Nicht alle Katheter sind mit SyncVision kompatibel.

* Die Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von VH IVUS bei der Charakterisierung von vaskulären Läsionen und Gewebetypen wurden nicht untersucht.

