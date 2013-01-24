Philips Volcano modalitätenübergreifende Systeme Produktportfolio
Vielfältige Funktionen und fortschrittliche Bildgebungslösungen für geführte Verfahren in allen Szenarien
|
ComboMap
ComboMap
Druck- und Flusssystem
|
Core
Kern
Präzisionsgeführtes Therapiesystem
|
Core Mobile
Core Mobile
Präzisionsgeführtes Therapiesystem
|
SmartMap
SmartMap
Druckinstrument
|
SyncVision
SyncVision
Präzisionsführungssystem
|
Koronarbildgebungskatheter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koronare Druck- und Durchflussdrähte
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kompatible Technologien für die Kardiologie
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bildgebungskatheter für periphere Gefäße
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kompatible Technologien für periphere Gefäße
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rekanalisationssystem
|
|
|
|
|